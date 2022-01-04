Unlock the secrets of your past with this 23andMe DNA kit deal

If you missed your chance over the holidays to get your DNA tested at a good price, then you have another opportunity right now. Amazon is selling four 23andMe packages at discount prices, including the popular Health + Ancestry test for $129 down from $199 and the Premium Membership Bundle foir $139 down from $229.

We reviewed Health + Ancestry nearly two years ago giving it a full five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “23andMe Health + Ancestry is a comprehensive DNA test that delivers fascinating results, all presented in a user-friendly and attractive manner,” we said. Beyond finding out where your ancestors roamed, this package can also give you information such as whether you have any Neanderthal DNA as well as genetics associated with traits such as matching a musical pitch.

For an extra $10, you can get the Premium Membership Bundle, which unlocks a lot more information about your results. Keep in mind that 23andMe has moved to an annual subscription model, which means you’ll only get free rein on this info for the first year.

In addition to the two more popular bundles, you can also get the Ancestry + Traits test for $79 down from $99. For $119, a discount of $30, you can also get the Health Service package that focuses on health predisposition based on your DNA. This final package lacks the ancestry reports, however.

