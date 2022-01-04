Looking for better performance? This monster CPU liquid cooler is just $80

It’s 2022 and finding a reasonably priced GPU that isn’t the GTX 1650 is still tremendously difficult. Luckily, there are other ways to upgrade your system with a nice speed bump. Newegg is selling the 360mm Evga CLC all-in-one CPU cooler for $80 with the checkout code SSBNZ422. That’s $20 off the list price and better than prices you’ll find elsewhere right now.

A liquid AIO cooler is an excellent way to keep your processor from getting too hot and this Evga model is a popular choice among gamers. In fact, we use the smaller 280mm version for our GPU testing rig. The Evga CLC also comes with RGB built into the water block and you can use it to indicate when the CPU’s temperature is rising–a handy feature if you really want to push your overclock.

A better cooled CPU means the processor can operate at faster speeds for longer periods without having to clock down to keep from overheating. A faster CPU translates into a higher performing machine. The best part is you can squeeze out this bit of extra performance without having to change any of your major components.

If you’ve never changed the cooler in your CPU, don’t sweat it. The process is pretty simple as long as you’re patient when it comes to removing the old thermal paste from the processor’s housing.

The hardest part could be getting this monster into your case. Be sure to check your case’s manual before buying to ensure this thing will fit. If your computer was pre-built, you’ll also want to check that the motherboard isn’t some custom design that won’t accept a standard part like this.

[Today’s deal: Evga CLC 360 for $80 with checkout code SSBNZ422 at Newegg.]