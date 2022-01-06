Get a 17-inch laptop with a Core i5 and Iris Xe graphics for just $499

If you missed all the laptop deals during the holidays, you’re in luck, as Walmart has a solid deal for a new clamshell. The big box retailer is selling a 17.3-inch HP laptop with a Core i5 for $499. That’s $180 off the list price.

This would be a very good laptop for pretty much anything you need to do. It’ll work as a casual device for web browsing and basic office tasks, but it should also be fine for photo editing and some lighter video editing as well. With Iris Xe graphics, you may even be able to do a little AAA gaming with reasonably toned-down graphics settings.

The 17.3-inch IPS display is packing a 1080p resolution. The processor is an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i5-1135G7 with four cores and eight threads, Iris Xe graphics, and a boost to 4.2GHz. For RAM, it has 8GB, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. HP says the battery will last up to 6.5 hours with mixed usage, and for connectivity it’s rocking 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. For ports, you get one standard USB 2.0 and one standard USB 3, plus HDMI 1.4b.

Overall, this is a nice laptop at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: 17.3-inch HP laptop for $499 at Walmart.]