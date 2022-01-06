Improve your gameplay with this 240Hz Acer display for just $240

Anyone who’s looking for a way to improve their 1080p gaming experience without upgrading to a new graphics card should check out this deal at B&H Photo and Video. The retailer is selling a 24.5-inch Acer 240Hz gaming display for $240. That’s $30 off of B&H’s list price and much better than the $280 to $300 you’ll find this monitor selling for elsewhere.

This is a TN display, which means the viewing angle won’t be as large as with an IPS display. Some people also complain that colors on a TN display look more washed out than on IPS. That said, this display makes up for those potential shortcomings with that massive 240Hz refresh rate. If you have a strong 1080p graphics card that has no trouble busting past the gold standard of 60 frames per second, then this monitor has a lot to offer. Those crazy high refresh rates can make a game more responsive and that’s especially important when upgrading your GPU is a difficult task.

In addition to the high refresh rate, this monitor is loaded with FreeSync, it has a 1 millisecond response time, dual four-watt speakers, and a max brightness of 400 nits. It may be a bit on the small side, but it’s a powerhouse of a display.

[Today’s deal: Acer XF250Q for $240 at B&H Photo and Video.]