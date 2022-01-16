Learn how to manage, analyze, and visualize data for only $35

Data is extraordinarily important to the success of any business. Despite this, few businesses actually use the information they collect to its fullest potential, which leads to lost opportunities. Not sure how to manage, analyze, and visualize data effectively in today’s business landscape? Then the 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle will be right up your alley.

This web-based training package introduces students to data management with Microsoft Excel, analysis with Alteryx, and visualizations with Power BI. It includes nine courses, each facilitated by respected instructors like Nikolai Schuler and Chris Dutton, that break it all down into terms that are easily understood. That means even beginners can purchase this bundle and walk away with some pretty hefty skills that can be put to good use on the job right away.

What really sets this package apart from others, though, is its flexibility. Since it’s all done online, there are no actual class sessions to attend. And you’ll enjoy lifetime access too, so you can take as long as you want to complete them. Basically anyone can take them, regardless of how busy their schedule is. Plus, since it’s offered this week for just $34.99, it’s easy to afford — which is something we’re sure everyone can appreciate.

The 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power BI Certification Bundle – $34.99

