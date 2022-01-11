Stop fussing over your web security and get this $30 password manager instead

You likely already know how important it is to maintain your security online. But if you are protecting your web accounts by using the same password you had five years ago, then you are just asking for trouble. Sure, selecting passwords that are more complex than ‘123456’ can be a daunting task, but that’s why password managers — such as Enpass — have grown so popular.

Enpass is a browser app that simplifies security while simultaneously rendering your accounts practically unbreakable. It actually comes up with passwords on your behalf, stores them on your local device so you’ll always have them on hand, and then automatically enters them when you log into your accounts.

That means you’ll never again waste time trying to remember a password you haven’t used in months, so you also won’t have to deal with the frustration of getting accidentally locked out. It also means that your security will be unsurpassed since Enpass encrypts everything and doesn’t store any of your data on their own servers.

It’s a really effective product with great reviews and user ratings to back it up, such as these from Trustpilot and G2. And since it’s on sale currently for 62 percent off the regular price — just $29.99 for a lifetime subscription to their Individual Plan — this is a timely deal that practically anyone can benefit from.

Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $29.99

