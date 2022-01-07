Get 2TB of speedy Samsung NVMe storage for just $207, today only

It’s a good day to add speedy storage to your PC with a good amount of capacity. Newegg is selling the 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for $207, which is down from $230. To get that price, you need to use the promo code 93XSG72 at checkout. The sale offer ends just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

In our review of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus, we gave it four out of five stars. “The 970 EVO Plus is more affordable than ever, and will run like a champ the vast majority of the time,” we said.

Samsung says the 970 Evo Plus features sequential read speeds up to 3,500 megabytes per second and sequential writes up to 3,300 MB/s. We didn’t test the 2TB version, so we can’t confirm whether those speeds are accurate for this model. We did find some slow down in transfer times due to the large cache size in the the 500GB version. Larger capacity drives tend to have larger caches, however, so that may be less of an issue with this model.

Overall, you should expect a speedy drive that will work well as your primary drive. It also has a good amount of capacity, meaning you won’t have to turn to a secondary drive for keeping all your files.

