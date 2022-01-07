Home
This unique M1 Mac Mini with 16GB of RAM is on sale for just $749

Adorama has an unusually configured Mac Mini at a fantastic price.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
The Silver M1 Mac mini
Apple

Right now you can get a good price on the M1 Mac Mini in a configuration you won’t find on Apple’s own website. Adorama is selling a 256GB build-to-order Mac Mini with an M1 processor and 16GB of RAM for $749. That’s $150 off of the list price and only $50 more than the standard 256GB version of the Mac Mini with just 8GB of RAM.

In our review of the 8GB RAM Mac Mini, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The M1 in the new Mac mini provides tremendous performance at a hard-to-beat price,” we said.

The M1 Mac Mini is an excellent desktop computer. The ARM-based M1 processor features an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural engine. It also packs the RAM onto the SoC package and treats it as a single pool of memory.

It does have some downsides, though, especially for those who need to hook up a ton of peripherals to the box. It only has two Thunderbolt ports as opposed to four on the previous Intel version. For most people, that’s likely not a huge problem but it’s something to be aware of.

Overall, the M1 is a fantastic choice and today you can get it in an unusual configuration at a great price.

[Today’s deal: 256GB M1 Mac Mini with 16GB of RAM for $749 at Adorama.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

