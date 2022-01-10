Fulfill your need for gaming speed with this $180 Acer monitor

Finding a well-priced new graphics card still sucks. But you can improve your gaming rig by bumping up other components and peripherals like your monitor. Right now, Acer is selling a 27-inch Nitro RX1 1080p high refresh rate gaming monitor for just $180. That’s $70 off of the list price. Besides, a solid gaming monitor under $200 is always a good thing.

With this 1080p monitor, you can get some excellent visuals even with an average card. As long as your GPU can hit 60 frames on your favorite game, you should see an excellent improvement in overall graphics quality.

This particular monitor features a 27-inch 1080p IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle. It has the aforementioned refresh rate of 144Hz and it’s packing FreeSync Premium. It also has a one millisecond response time and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. For ports, you have HDMI and DisplayPort.

If you’re looking to improve your gaming without getting a new GPU, this monitor is a great option.

[Today’s deal: 27-inch Acer Nitro RX1 gaming monitor for $180 at Acer.com.]