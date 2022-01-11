Secure your PC with our favorite budget antivirus suite for just $20

If you’re looking for a good price on a good antivirus solution, we’ve found it. B&H Photo and Video is selling a digital download of AVG Internet Security for one PC for a year for $20. That’s a little more than half off the $46.68 introductory price that AVG typically charges for a single PC. B&H does not allow returns or refunds for digital downloads.

AVG Internet Security is our favorite budget antivirus suite. We gave it four out of five stars in our most recent review. The suite has an easy-to-understand interface, and we really liked that it had a good number of extra features despite being a budget security suite.

In AV-Test’s latest results from September and October 2021, AVG Internet Security scored 100 percent in both the 0-day and widespread malware tests. Some of the nicer features include webcam protection, remote access shield, and phishing protection. For scanning, it has a quick scan, as well as customized scans for specific files and folders, a boot-time scan, full scan, as well as a scan for USB drives.

This is a very nice antivirus suite, especially at this price, and it should run on most machines with very little performance impact.

[Today’s deal: AVG Internet Security for $20 for 1 PC for a year at B&H.]