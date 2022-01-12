Protect your home with this smart security camera from Wyze for just $36.60

Look, up on the wall! It’s a spotlight! It’s a security cam! No! It’s the Wyze Cam Spotlight v3. Amazon is selling this smart home security device for just $36.60. That’s about $15 off of the original $50 price. Not only are you getting a security camera, but you’re also getting a spotlight.

We haven’t reviewed this specific security camera, but we generally like Wyze gear. This smart device features a 1080p security camera with two-way audio for talking with anyone at the door. The built-in siren is controlled manually, which is probably a good thing to keep your neighbors friendly. It’s also weatherproof with IP65 resistance for dust and rain, meaning you can use it indoors or out.

As with other Wyze cameras, this one is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It can also record video when it detects motion and sound. You can set it up to send security alerts to your phone when this happens.

If you need a new security camera, this is a very nice deal and right now it’s available at an all-time low.

[Today’s deal: Wyze Cam Spotlight for $36.60 on Amazon.]