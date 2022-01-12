Get the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for just $140 right now

Add a little more security to your door with Anker’s Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for just $140. That’s $30 off of the usual price.

The Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch is a keyless door lock with several options for opening the door. You can open the door with a fingerprint scan, your smartphone via Bluetooth, a keypad, or a key. It’s also IP65 weather resistant, which means it can withstand dust and rain.

Smart locks like this work by replacing the outside housing and the turnkey. The deadbolt itself, however, already has to be there.

In our review of the Smart Lock Touch, we gave it three out of five stars since the early model we tried had a buggy fingerprint reader. Anker’s had some time to refine the product since June 2020 and the problems we found may have been ameliorated since. In fact, the high number of positive reviews on Amazon suggest the fingerprint reader has improved. Beyond that objection, we really liked the attractive design, the lock’s configurability, and the included high security physical keys. Anker also stores your fingerprint data locally, so there’s no worry about it heading up to the company’s cloud.

If you’re looking to better protect your home, this is a a solid option at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $140 on Amazon.]