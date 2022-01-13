Get this powerful Alienware laptop with an RTX 3070 for just $1,377

Today, you can get an Alienware m15 R4 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for just $1,377 with the checkout code SMITEAW. That’s $153 off of the current sale price of $1,530 and way below the list price of $2,299.99.

This laptop features an Intel “Comet Lake” eight core, sixteen thread Core i7-10870H processor with a boost of up to 5GHz. It’s one generation behind Intel’s latest processors, but it’s still a very good CPU for gaming.

With the RTX 3070 powering the graphics, you get top notch 1080p gaming along with Nvidia’s latest technologies, including DLSS and real-time ray tracing. Even better, the 15.6-inch 1080p display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and it’s rocking Nvidia G-Sync for buttery smooth gaming visuals.

For RAM, you get 16GB, which is excellent for a 1080p gaming rig. As for onboard storage, you’re getting 512GB of NVMe SSD. This laptop is also rocking Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 HDMI 2.1b, 1 Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. There’s an Alienware graphics Amplifier port if you ever want to try this laptop with a higher end desktop graphics card.

This should be an excellent gaming laptop and, for a limited time, you can get it at a great price.

[Today’s deal: Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop for $1,377 at Dell.com.]