Get this powerful Alienware laptop with an RTX 3070 for just $1,377

Dell is selling this Alienware laptop for $153 off the sale price with checkout code
Today, you can get an Alienware m15 R4 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for just $1,377 with the checkout code SMITEAW. That’s $153 off of the current sale price of $1,530 and way below the list price of $2,299.99.

This laptop features an Intel “Comet Lake” eight core, sixteen thread Core i7-10870H processor with a boost of up to 5GHz. It’s one generation behind Intel’s latest processors, but it’s still a very good CPU for gaming.

With the RTX 3070 powering the graphics, you get top notch 1080p gaming along with Nvidia’s latest technologies, including DLSS and real-time ray tracing. Even better, the 15.6-inch 1080p display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and it’s rocking Nvidia G-Sync for buttery smooth gaming visuals.

For RAM, you get 16GB, which is excellent for a 1080p gaming rig. As for onboard storage, you’re getting 512GB of NVMe SSD. This laptop is also rocking Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), two standard USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 HDMI 2.1b, 1 Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a Thunderbolt 3 port. There’s an Alienware graphics Amplifier port if you ever want to try this laptop with a higher end desktop graphics card.

This should be an excellent gaming laptop and, for a limited time, you can get it at a great price.

[Today’s deal: Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop for $1,377 at Dell.com.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

