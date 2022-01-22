This backup and security subscription bundle is just $90 right now

Once ransomware has gotten into your computer, there isn’t much you can do about it. Which is why experts recommend backing up your system on a regular basis. And, for that, The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle is a great option, particularly at just $89.99.

With lifetime subscriptions to both Degoo Premium’s 10TB Backup Plan and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, this bundle provides a reasonable means of protecting yourself from cybercrime without incurring the expense. And that’s amplified since you’ll have both services for life, which means you’ll never have to renew or pay again later.

You just keep your files on Degoo Premium’s protected cloud-based servers and then access them whenever you require. If your computer happens to get infected, then you just reset it back to factory specs and re-install your file system. It’ll be like the infection never happened.

Then, with VPN Unlimited, you can forget your worries with hackers. That’s because it encrypts your transmitted data so that no one can access it, even if it’s intercepted. Which means they won’t find out who you are, where you live, or even be able to determine your ISP.

Both services boast high ratings from users. Degoo Premium has scored 4.5 out of 5 stars through 6.5k reviews on the App Store as well as 4.4 out of 5 stars through over 595k reviews on Google Play.

VPN Unlimited, meanwhile, has earned critical praise from all over the web, including Tech.co and PC Mag, so this is a valuable package that’s worth having just for the peace of mind alone.

The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle – $89.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.