Save $500 on this lightweight, convertible MSI laptop, today only

Looking for a portable 2-in-1 laptop for work? Well, you’re in luck. Today, Newegg is selling the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo for just $1099 after a $100 rebate. That’s a whopping $500 off of the original price. The sale ends in about 18 hours, though, so you’ll want to act quickly.

Let’s talk about the guts and ports. The MSI Summit comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB of NVMe SSD. In other words, you should expect very zippy everyday performance. The port selection is pretty diverse, too. You’re getting one USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB 4.0 Type-C (DP/Thunderbolt 4), one USB 3.2 Type-A, a micro SD card reader, a webcam lock switch, and audio combo jack.

The convertible aspect of this laptop is super appealing, especially if you’re a business professional that travels a lot. You can it prop it up like a tent or swing the 1080p touchscreen display around and use it like a tablet. This deal includes a sleeve for the laptop and a MSI pen for the touchscreen display, too. The pen is a nice bonus, as this type of accessory is normally an additional cost. The minimalist aesthetic is perfect for a professional environment. The bronze trim really sells it for me.

This is a great deal that’s going to end soon. If you’re really jonesing for something that’s both functional and swanky, look no further than the MSI Summit.

[Today’s deal: MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo for $1099 at Newegg]