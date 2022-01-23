Get yourself prepared to earn more as an IT professional for just $79

Practically anyone can embark on a career in IT. To remain on the cutting edge and earn top dollar, however, you need to keep your skills sharp. And for that, The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is a great option — especially this week since it’s on sale for $79.

This beginner-friendly bundle introduces students to things like general computer science concepts, network fundamentals, Linux navigation, security basics, and more. It features 15 courses in all, and each one focuses on a different skill, so it’s great for people who want to train while keeping their options open.

Then, after completing each course, you’ll find yourself prepared to pass a certification exam from CompTIA — the respected industry organization that sets the standard for IT professionals. That means, within a very short amount of time, you could walk away with some hefty credentials and be ready to compete for jobs that boast some of the highest salaries within the industry.

Every course is delivered by iCollege, which has been in operation since 2003 and is considered one of the most trusted sources for e-learning on the web. Several of the courses, in fact, come highly rated by past students, and they’re all presented in a manner that maximizes comprehension.

In our opinion, that makes The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle a valuable resource. And even more so this week since it can be purchased for so little.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle – $79

See Deal

Prices subject to change.