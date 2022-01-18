Simplify your home PC with this Acer Chromebox for just $149

If you need a Chrome OS device that’s not a laptop, Walmart has a solid deal today. The retailer is selling a 32GB Acer Chromebox CX13 for just $149. That’s down from the list price of $229.

The Chromebox is the desktop alternative to the Chromebook. They’re small mini PCs that you can hook up to an external monitor and rock out to Chrome OS on a larger screen. These are handy devices for anyone who wants a simplified living room PC for casual use like email, web surfing, and the occasional spreadsheet or text document.

For the most part, Chromeboxes are about as low powered as their laptop cousins and that’s definitely true of this model. This Acer Chromebox CX13 features an Intel Celeron 3867U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage.

For ports, you get one USB-C at USB 3.1 Gen 1, three standard USB ports at USB 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI, and Ethernet. It also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi, an SD card slot, and Bluetooth 4.2LE. It also comes with a free keyboard and mouse.

For everyday tasks, it’s hard to beat the Chromebox CX13 at this price.

[Today’s deal: 32GB Acer Chromebox CX13 for $149 at Walmart.]