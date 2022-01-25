Learn computer science and more intriguing STEM courses with innovative Brilliant learning

You hear the terms all the time. Artificial intelligence. Neural networks. Machine learning. But even as a tech savvy consumer who might understand what those terms mean, does that mean you actually understand how a computer thinks for itself? Or how to craft an algorithm? Or what decision trees do?

There’s smart – and then there’s rubber-meets-the-road smart. If you’ve got the world’s greatest app idea, maybe it’s time to learn enough about computer science to actually make your idea real.

Nobody’s gonna say that’s easy. But for inquisitive, engaged people interested in acquiring new skills and knowledge, there are pathways to make even some of the most technical learning fun.

Math and science and computer science are in-demand skills that require some real time and investment to master. However, STEM training in those fields doesn’t have to be boring readings with boring lectures stuffed into boring coursework.

Thankfully, there are options for motivated go-getters to build that kind of education with some life and purpose behind it, all with a little help.

Brilliant is training engineered to engage active learners

Brilliant respects ambitious learners, people who want to learn how to think and problem-solve rather than memorize formulas and rules without context.

With a Brilliant membership, thoughtful, focused users can really delve into complex math and science topics in more than 60 courses filled with engaging storytelling, eye-opening code-writing, and interactive challenges to open up these complex fields in whole new ways.

Brilliant users can concretely improve their STEM skills and thinking, whether that’s for succeeding in school, brushing up on some foundational knowledge, or for taking a big step in professional development. Brilliant offers interactive lessons and problems that open up opportunities for experimentation, as students break down difficult concepts visually.

Brilliant knows that learning should be fun. In a course like The Joy of Problem Solving, learners engage with if/then statement exercises, coin rearranging puzzles, and even play a fun game of sleuthing out whether someone is a vampire. It’s all enjoyable and breezy on the surface, but the training is actually helping students use the steps to put order to their thoughts and ultimately make better decisions as a result.

Meanwhile, each course takes another of these potentially dry, perplexing knowledge areas and presents them with style and smarts. Applied Probability training sounds like it could be boring – but not if it’s full of dice games and relatable lessons about how statistics actually work in physics, the weather, and even our favorite sports.

Steeped in real world examples, these courses live to reveal their eureka moment, that moment when everything falls into place and a student finally gets it. From cryptocurrency to pseudocode, eureka moments are all over Brilliant. It’s all just about where you get started.

