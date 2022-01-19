Save $350 on this lightweight, convertible laptop from Acer

With laptop makers transitioning to Alder Lake over the next few months and the ongoing push to get Windows 10 stock off the shelves, it’s an awesome time to find laptop deals. Acer is currently selling a Core i3 version of the Spin 3 convertible laptop for just $450, which is down from the $800 MSRP.

This version of the Spin 3 is part of Intel’s Evo platform, meaning it’s a lightweight device with solid battery life and a good screen resolution. This particular model is rocking a dual core, four thread Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of onboard storage. If you need more storage than that, there’s a microSD slot.

The display is 13.3-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1920-by-1200 screen resolution. As this is part of Acer’s Spin lineup, the display is touch enabled. You can even use this laptop in tent or tablet mode depending on your needs. It also has a built-in Wacom stylus for when you need to mark-up a webpage or a PDF. And yes, it’s loaded up with Windows 10 Home, but Acer claims it can be upgraded to Windows 11.

If you need an everyday travel laptop, this is an excellent choice, as it can work in several different configurations and it has a solid amount of power for most productivity tasks.

[Today’s deal: Acer Spin 3 for $450 at Acer.com.]