Save big on Anker USB-C hubs and power strips in this today-only sale

It’s a good day to power up your mobile gear and maybe even your PC, too. Amazon has a one-day sale on Anker chargers and cables, which includes a three-port power strip. The deals end just before midnight on Thursday evening, PST. Here are some of our favorite picks from the sale:

First up is the Anker USB-C power strip for $26, which is down from $40. It has three regular power outlets plus two standard USB ports and one USB-C port for charging mobile devices. This is a pure power strip, so it doesn’t come with any surge protection.

Next up is the USB-C Anker Nano II charger for $25, which is down from $34. The 30 watt charger is powerful enough for some laptops as well as mobile devices. This is an extremely compact charger for 30W, as it takes up 59 percent less than many other comparable ones.

Finally, there’s the Anker USB-C hub for $65, which is down from $100. This is an 11-in-1 hub with ports for everything you can think of including standard USB, HDMI, DIsplayPort, microSD and SD cards, Ethernet, and audio. If you have a laptop with limited port options, this hub will expand those options considerably.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker chargers and cables sale at Amazon.]