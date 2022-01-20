Get 10TB of massive WD external storage for just $170, today only

Today you can get a solid deal on a whole lot of expanded storage for your PC. Newegg is selling the WD Elements 10TB desktop hard drive for $170, which is down from $210. You’ll need to use the checkout code SSBN2Z24. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday evening.

As this is a desktop external hard drive, it requires its own power source as opposed to the portable kind that can run off of a USB port. The box includes the hard drive, a USB cable for connecting to a PC, and an AC adapter.

The drive is formatted for NTFS, which means a Windows machine can read and write to it out of the box. Macs can read from it as well. If you want them to write to to it, however, you’ll need to reformat the drive into something such as FAT32.

Once you’re set-up, this 10TB drive has enough room for backups, shared storage, or as a media library.

This is a great deal. It’s really a massive amount of storage that you can put to good use in any way you see fit.

[Today’s deal: WD Elements 10TB desktop external hard drive for $170 at Newegg.]