Get this Dell laptop with a 1080p display for a super low $310

Dell has a few killer deals on laptops today, but this one really stands out from the rest. For an extremely limited time, the retailer is selling a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $310. Specs are limited at this price, but it should still be a solid on-the-go laptop. The trouble is there’s limited stock available, so you’ll need to act fast. At the time of writing this post, 57 percent of the deal stock was already gone.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The processor is a “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4. The CPU features two cores, four threads with a maximum boost to 4.1GHz.

As we said, the specs aren’t a standout, but you can often find laptops like these on sale for $100 more–sometimes without a 1080p display.

As for ports, you’re getting one USB 2.0, two USB 3.2, and one HDMI 1.4 out. There’s also 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an SD card slot.

While this laptop isn’t really suited to be a daily driver (unless you keep all your files in the cloud), it’s a handy laptop to take to the café or wherever else you need to go.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $310 at Dell.com.]