Light up you home with these Philips Hue smart bulbs for just $60

If you’re looking to light up your humble abode with smart bulbs, we’ve got the deal for you. Philips is selling its four-bulb E26 starter kit for just $60. That’s half off of the MSRP.

The starter kit features four white ambiance bulbs (i.e. no color) and a Philips Hue bridge. The bulbs are the equivalent to 60 watt incandescent bulbs, but have a maximum operation power of 10 watts.

The bulbs integrate with all the popular voice assistants including Amazon’s Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. You can also control the lights from your smartphone using the Hue app.

This kit allows you to set the smart lights to turn on or off at preset times. You can set scenes for fun occasions like movie night or turn your lights on or off remotely. Philips claims these bulbs have more than 50,000 different shades from warm to cool white light for whatever you need during the day.

Smart lights are incredibly helpful and they really make things more convenient. This deal is one not to be missed.

[Today’s deal: Philips Hue E26 Starter Kit for $60 at Philips-Hue.com.]