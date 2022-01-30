Get a 3 month subscription to codeSpark Academy today for just $9.99

Technology has come a long way in just the past ten years. And most agree that it’ll advance at an even greater rate over the next decade or so. Want to get your kids ready for that future? Then give them the gift of a codeSpark Academy subscription.

CodeSpark Academy is a kid-friendly resource that introduces young people to computer programming in a fun and accessible way. Using puzzles and creative tools, your children can learn the concepts behind sequencing, loops, conditional statements, Boolean logic, and even variables. And it’s perfectly safe: The platform is ad-free, there are no in-app purchases, and new content is added monthly so there’ll always be something to pique curiosity.

Which is why it’s garnered so much positive attention from critics and earned prestigious awards. It was named one of 2020’s Best Digital Tools by the American Association of School Librarians, received honors as an Academic’s Choice Award winner, and won a KAPi award too. And that’s just for starters.

If you have kids aged 4-9 and want to get them prepared for a future in tech, then codeSpark Academy is a must. And since you can get a 3-month subscription today at 66 percent less than the regular price — just $9.99 — then it’s cost-effective too.

Get 3 Months Access to codeSpark Academy for 66% OFF! – $9.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.