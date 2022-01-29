Protect against hackers, malware, and data breaches with Surfshark One

There are more digital threats out there than ever. If you aren’t already protecting your devices, then it’s only a matter of time until you get tagged. That’s the bad news. The good news? You can protect every facet of your digital life with Surfshark One. And since a one-year subscription is discounted by 72 percent, you can do it without taking on a lot of expense.

With a subscription to Surfshark One, you’ll be completely covered against hackers, malware, and data loss. Put simply, if there’s a digital threat in existence right now, this subscription will help you safeguard against it.

Subscribers will enjoy access to Surfshark’s popular VPN service, so they can access the web from anywhere and remain completely anonymous. They’ll also get an antivirus to combat malware, be able to browse ad-free, and they’ll even get notified if their email address appears in a data breach.

It’s complete protection that everyone should have. And it comes highly rated too. Techradar has awarded Surfshark One 4.5 out of 5 stars while PC Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and named it an Editor’s Choice. When you consider that you can subscribe right now for a full year at just $47.76, then we think that’s money very wisely spent.

Surfshark One: VPN, Antivirus, Search, & Alert – $47.76

See Deal

Prices subject to change.