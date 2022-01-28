This smartwatch comes with Bluetooth earbuds and is on sale for just $87

Personal trainers charge a lot of money for their services. That’s why, if you’re trying to get in shape, a smartwatch may be a better option. And this one from Interepro is particularly compelling since it has some fairly unique features that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

At first glance, the Interepro Smartwatch looks like the rest. It features a sleek design that suits any occasion, it can track your heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, and more, and it’ll give you quick access to your communications too. Where it differs from others, however, is that it comes with a set of Bluetooth earbuds. And not separately either. They actually get stored inside the watch.

That’s right — the watch doubles as a case so you’ll always have your earbuds no matter what. That means you can go from work to the gym without having to remember to bring extra accessories with you, which we think is a pretty great feature. And, surprisingly, this doesn’t add any bulk. The body of the watch itself still boasts a near razor-thin thickness of just 13.3mm.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, do yourself a favor and check out the Interepro. Since it’s discounted by over half to $86.99 for a limited time, this may be your best opportunity to get one.

