Protect your PC from power surges with 28% off battery backups, today only

One of the most important things you can do to protect your data is to create a backup. However, once you’ve done that, you should also consider protecting your hardware in the event of a power surge. Right now, you can do that for a little bit less with Amazon’s one-day sale on APC uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). There are two options in today’s sale and the deals end just before midnight (PST) on Monday evening.

First up we have the APC BGM1500 and BGM1500B for $187. That’s down from the usual $260 price. They’re the same UPS with the “B” standing for black. The 1500VA/900W UPS uses sine wave output for a more seamless transition from wall power to an emergency backup. The UPS has a total of 10 outlets with 6 for surge protection and battery backup and another 4 that are solely for surge protection. It also has Ethernet ports and coaxial cable in and out. On the front of the case, there’s also three USB ports including one Type C and two standard port.

The second item is the BR1500G bundle for $314, which is down from $390. This bundle includes two items: a 1500VA/865W UPS with 10 outlets (5 surge protectors plus battery backup and 5 surge protectors only) and an external battery pack that provides additional running time for you UPS.

As a reminder, a UPS isn’t going to run your PC after the lights go out. Instead, it’s to give you enough time to save your work and shut the machine down safely until the lights return.

