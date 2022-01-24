Get this speedy 2TB NVMe SSD for just $271

One of our favorite PCIe 4.0 SSDs is available at a solid price today. Amazon is selling the 2TB WD Black SN850 for $271, which is down from the usual price of $318.

In our review back in November 2020, we called the WD Black SN850 “one of the very best consumer NVMe SSDs you can buy currently.” We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award.

The SSD market has changed since then, especially for PCIe 4.0 SSDs thanks to new Phison controllers, which have added more speed to second generation devices. The SN850 is decidedly in the first generation, but we still see it as a solid recommendation for those looking for a PCIe 4.0 SSD.

WD claims the 2TB model offers around 7,000 megabytes per second sequential read speeds and 5,1000 MB/s sequential writes. We tested the 2TB model for our review. Unfortunately, we only tested it over PCIe 3.0. Nevertheless, from what we saw you should expect speeds pretty close to what WD claims. This drive also comes with a five-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a good SSD with a ton of capacity, the SN850 is an excellent choice, especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: 2TB WD Black SN850 for $271 at Amazon.]