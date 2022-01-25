Rock out to your favorite tunes with these Beats Studio3 headphones for just $175, today only

It’s a good day to rock out in style for a little bit less. Amazon is selling the Beats Studio3 over-the-ear headphones for just $175, which is down from around $200. These cans are also just $5 above the all-time low at the current price. The deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

The Beats Studio3 over-the-ear headphones feature active noise cancelling (ANC) and Apple promises up to 22 hours of listening time with this feature on. There’s also a quick charge feature where you can power up the headphones for just 10 minutes and get three hours of listening time out of them.

These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, which allows for easy Bluetooth pairing with compatible Apple devices. It also has a transparency mode that lets environmental sounds filter past the noise cancelling in order to maintain some awareness of your surroundings.

The Studio3 have on-cup controls and a microphone for taking calls. They’re not designed for hands-free Siri as devices with the H1 chip do. Instead, you have to hold down the ‘b’ button on the left ear cup.

If you don’t have an Apple device, these will still work as regular Bluetooth headphones. That said, you’ll lose the advantages of easier Apple pairing and some customization features.

[Today’s deal: Beats Studio3 for $175 at Amazon.]