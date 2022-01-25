Lock it down for less with this one-day sale on Eufy security gear

Amazon’s on a roll today with its slew of one-day sales. We’ve already seen a deal on Beats headphones and there’s a bunch of discounts on external storage. Well, Amazon strikes again with this one-day sale on Eufy security gear. It ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening (PST), though, so you’ll want to act fast. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, the Eufy Security SoloCam E40 for $90. That’s down from $125 to $130 and an all-time low. We gave the SoloCam E40 4 out of 5 stars in our review. We called it “a compelling option for anyone who wants an affordable home security solution.” The camera is fully standalone and has 8GB of local storage that can hold a minimum of two months worth of footage. It has all the features you’re looking for including two-way audio, built-in alarm, and it’s IP65 weatherproof.

Next up is the Eufy Pet Dog Camera for $160, which is down from $250. This indoor camera has 270-degree rotation to follow your pet around the room, 1080p video capture, local storage, two-way audio, and night vision. There’s also a treat dispenser built-in to keep your pet occupied while you’re gone.

Finally, we have the EufyCam Solar Panel for $45. That’s down from $60. This solar panel can work to charge most Eufy security cameras including the SoloCam E40. Just be sure to keep the panel in direct sunlight during the day to keep things going.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Eufy security gear at Amazon.]