Get this Dell gaming laptop with Nvidia graphics for just $735

If you want to get your game on with a reasonably priced 1080p gaming rig, we’ve got the deal for you. Dell is currently selling the G15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $735. That’s a good price for a gaming laptop. It’s around $100 less than other 3050 Ti deals we’ve seen.

With this laptop, you can expect good 1080p gaming with high to ultra graphics depending on the title and it’s packing Nvidia’s recent technologies including DLSS and real-time ray tracing. The display will also help improve the experience, as it’s 15.6 inches with a 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz–brightness maxes out at 250 nits.

The processor is Intel’s “Tiger Lake” Core i5-11400H, a six-core, twelve thread CPU with a boost to 4.5GHz. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard NVMe storage. It comes loaded with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth, too. For port selection, it has two standard USB 2.0 ports, one Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 1, and one standard USB 3.2. There’s also HDMI out if you want to game on a bigger screen.

The 3050 Ti isn’t the best graphics card you can find, but it works well for the current crop of games at 1080p. Plus, this rig should provide quite a few years of solid gaming.

[Today’s deal: Dell G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $735 at Dell.com.]