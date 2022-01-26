Our favorite 1TB SSD is just $110 right now

Our favorite PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD is available right now for the best price at Amazon since August 2020. The online retailer is currently selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for just $110. It’s actually SK Hynix that’s selling it through Amazon. However, Amazon takes care of the fulfillment side of things, meaning the product is covered by the online retailer’s return policy.

The Gold P31 is currently our top choice as the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. In our review, we said it’s “the first NVMe SSD to feature 128-bit TLC NAND.” The 1TB model we tested aced our CrystalDiskMark 6 and AS SSD synthetic benchmarks, nearly hitting the 3.5GBps read and write speeds claimed in the press release.

As the previous quote suggests, our review also raved over the Gold P31 giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. In addition to performing well on thesequential read and write tests, the drive also did well in our large file write test, coming in second only to the Seagate FireCuda 520. Our large file test times the transfer of a 450GB file, which most people are unlikely to do very often. Still, it’s a good test of the drive’s capabilities.

The bottom line is this is an excellent drive and right now it’s available at the best price we’ve seen in a while.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $110 at Amazon.]