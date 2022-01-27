AMD’s powerful Ryzen 5 5600X CPU just hit its lowest price yet

PC gaming is starting to look up in 2022, as graphics cards are dropping in price ever so slightly. Amazon’s currently selling the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X at its best price yet. The online retailer is selling the Zen 3-based CPU for just $260, which is down from its more recent high of $289.

This CPU features six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.6GHz. Like all of the Ryzen desktop CPUs, this processor doesn’t come with integrated graphics, meaning you’ll either have to buy a new GPU or use your old one for now.



Regardless, this is an excellent processor for gaming, as it supports PCIe 4.0. If you’re upgrading your motherboard, it’s well worth considering upgrading to one that supports PCIe 4.0 such as the X570 or B550.

In addition to the CPU, you get one of AMD’s Wraith coolers. These coolers are pretty good on their own, but if you plan on overclocking, you’d probably do better with an all-in-one liquid cooler or a more robust air cooler.

If you’re looking to build a PC or just want to slowly store parts over time for a new one, this is an excellent chance to get a solid CPU at a good price.

[Today’s deal: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for $260 at Amazon.]