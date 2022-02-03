Gain confidence and learn how to give presentations like a pro with this AI powered app

No matter what kind of work you do, chances are good you’ve given a presentation or two over the years. But most of us, it turns out, despise that part of our jobs. In fact, out of all the phobias in the world, the fear of public speaking outranks them all. Want to get over your fears and learn how to speak more confidently? Then the Orai Personal AI Speech Coach is just the ticket.

The Orai Personal AI Speech Coach is an AI-powered app that can make anyone a better public speaker. It provides interactive lessons over a four-week period that focus on a variety of attributes — such as pacing, concision, word choice, and even facial expressions — so you’ll come out the other side with a more robust understanding of what makes a good presentation. And since each lesson is small, anyone has the time to fit them in.

Upon completion, users find that they’re able to speak more confidently, are more engaging, and exude authority. Which means that they face a better chance of having their ideas heard, making the sale, and impressing their colleagues.

The app has scored very highly on both Google Play (4 out of 5 stars) and the App Store (4.6 out of 5 stars), and has been featured by the likes of NBC, TechCrunch, and Wired. And since it’s on sale right now for just $169.99, there’s never been a better time to try it.

Orai Personal Ai Speech Coach: Lifetime Subscription – $169.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.