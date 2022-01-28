Level up your gaming rig with this 1440p curved display for just $200

These days it’s tough to score a reasonably priced graphics card. Instead of shelling out a ton of cash, you should consider getting a better monitor, which is a cheaper alternative to a new GPU. Right now, Monoprice has one heck of a deal. The retailer is selling a 27-inch curved 1440p high refresh rate monitor for just $200. To get the deal, you need to use the checkout code 27ZEROG. This deal lasts until Sunday.

There’s a lot to love about this gaming monitor. First is that beautiful 1440p resolution, which is excellent if you aren’t ready for 4K but want something beyond 1080p.

This monitor also has a 1500R curvature, which might require some getting used to. That said, it offers a more immersive way to play than a regular flat panel. Monoprice has loaded this display with VESA’s Adaptive Sync, which is the basis for AMD’s FreeSync. In other words, a FreeSync-compatible GPU will sync up with this monitor for buttery smooth frame rates.

This is a VA panel, which offers the response times typical for a TN panel and close to the color reproduction of an IPS display.

Overall, this looks like a great display and $200 is just an excellent price for upgrading your gaming experience.

[Today’s deal: Monoprice Zero-G 27in Curved Gaming Monitor for $200 at Monoprice.]