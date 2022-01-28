Buy Acronis True Image, our favorite backup software, for $45 and keep it for life

One of our favorite third-party Windows backup software suites is on sale today at an excellent price. The PCWorld Software Store is selling the standard version of Acronis true image for $45. This is a lifetime license for the 2021 version. This is an excellent deal, as the software (now called Cyber Protect Home Office) currently sells at the subscription rate of $50 per year.

In our review of the premium version of Acronis True Image, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called it “the most comprehensive solution” for Windows backup. It’s also our pick as the best overall backup software.

One big difference between the premium version and this standard version is that it doesn’t come with cloud backup. But you can always figure that out on your own by using a service like OneDrive or firing up your own server. Otherwise, you can just use a bunch of external hard drives to manage backups.

Acronis True Image also contains anti-malware and anti-ransomware capabilities to keep your backups safe. This is truly an excellent piece of software and you can get it at an awesome price right now.

[Today’s deal: Acronis True Image 2021 for $45 at the PCWorld Software Store.]