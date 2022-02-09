How to change your nickname on Discord

Discord allows for a completely customizable user experience, so it’s no surprise that you can give yourself a nickname for each Discord server you’re in. This is handy when you use Discord for mixed purposes, such as gaming and business. Set a nickname in each Discord server based on the purpose of the group.

Change your Discord nickname on desktop

To change your nickname on the Discord desktop app, open the app and then go to the server that you would like to change your nickname in. Once in the server, find your name in the Server Member List, found in the right-hand pane, or from a recent message you’ve sent in a channel. Right-click your name and then choose “Edit Server Profile” from the context menu.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

On the next screen, type your new nickname in the textbox under “Nickname” and then click “Save Changes.”

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Your new nickname will now be displayed.

Change your Discord nickname on mobile

You can also change your nickname on the Discord mobile app. To do so, open the app and then go to the server that you would like to change your nickname in. Once there, tap the Server Members List icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

On the next screen, tap your name from the Server Members List. A window will appear at the bottom of the screen. Here, tap “Edit Server Profile.”

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Finally, on the next screen, tap the text box under “Nickname” and then enter your new nickname. Once finished, tap “Save.”

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Your new nickname will now be displayed.

Change your Discord nickname using a slash command (desktop and mobile)

If you’re a fan of shortcuts, there’s a slash command you can use to quickly change your nickname in a server. This slash command works on both mobile and desktop versions, so open Discord on your device of choice, navigate to the server you want to change your nickname in, and then type (in any server channel):

/nick <new nickname>

Replace <new nickname> with your desired nickname. For example, if I wanted to change my nickname to Marshall Gunnthen I would type:

/nick Marshall Gunn

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Your nickname will change once you’ve executed the slash command.