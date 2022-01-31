This massive capacity 1TB microSD card is just $150

Technology is ridiculous. It wasn’t that long ago when getting a reasonably priced 1TB NVMe SSD was next to impossible for most folks. Now, you can easily find a well priced 1TB microSD card. That’s right. A pure terabyte of storage that can fit on the tip of your finger is cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the 1TB SanDisk Extreme for just $150.

MicroSD cards can’t compare to the transfer speeds of internal SSDs, of course, but you can get reasonable performance out of this card. It supports up to 160 megabytes per second read speeds and up to 90 MB/s writes.

The card is also designed to perform well when recording 4K video. It’s a UHS speed class 3 card (U3) and a video speed class 30 (V30). It’s also an A2-rated card, which means it can load apps faster than other microSD cards.

As with other microSD cards, it’s temperature proof, water proof, shock proof, and X-Ray proof. If you’re doing a lot of 4K video capture on a phone or camera, then you’ll definitely want to pick up this 1TB microSD.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSD card for $150 at Amazon.]