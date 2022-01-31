Smash those spreadsheets with this Ryzen-based Acer laptop for $580

It’s a good day to get a new laptop at a good price. Amazon is selling a Ryzen-based 14-inch Acer Swift 3 for just $580. Acer puts this particular model at $700, so this is really a great deal on Amazon.

This could easily be an everyday laptop since it has 512GB of storage, which is the bare minimum you’d need for a daily driver without resorting to cloud storage. This varies by person of course and 512GB may not be a large enough capacity for some.

This version of the Acer Swift 3 has a Ryzen 7 5700U processor. It has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost to 4.3GHz. It also has 8GB of RAM, which is perfectly suitable for everyday tasks such as productivity applications, web browsing, streaming, and so on.

The display is 14 inches at 1080p resolution. Acer says it has 100 percent color fidelity with sRGB and a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

For ports, it has two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and one HDMI out. It’s also packing Wi-Fi 6 and a fingerprint reader. The Acer is loaded with Windows 10, but it’s Windows 11 ready if you want to upgrade.

This is a nice little laptop and with Ryzen handling operations, you can count on this computer to be a dynamo at productivity applications.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen-based Acer Swift 3 for $580 at Amazon.]