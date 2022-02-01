Travel light with this Acer laptop for just $340

It’s been a great time to get a laptop at a good price lately and today we’ve found another rather sweet deal. Amazon is selling a Ryzen-based Acer Aspire 5 for $340, which is down from $390.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and the CPU is a Ryzen 3 3350U. The processor has four cores, four threads, and a maximum boost of 3.5GHz. It’s not the most powerful processor, but Ryzen processors are very good at handling productivity applications. This particular processor might be a little slow for something like video editing, but it should be fine for normal Microsoft Office operations and everyday use.

The Acer also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It’s not a lot of onboard storage, but Amazon’s product page says there’s a hard drive bay available if you’d like to add more with a 2.5-inch drive. It’s not clear if you can upgrade the RAM to 8GB, but the Amazon product page suggests you can.

The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means that it only runs apps from the Windows Store. If you’d like to, you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 11.

The Aspire 5 is a real steal. It’s portable and it makes for a great productivity machine. You don’t want to miss out on this deal.

[Today’s deal: Ryzen 3-based Acer Aspire 5 for $340 at Amazon.]