Store all of your files on this massive 2TB SSD for just $150

NVMe drives may be the top choice for boot drives for your laptop or desktop, but when it comes to capacity, 2.5-inch SSDs can offer a better deal. Right now, you can get a 2TB Crucial BX500 for just $150 at Amazon. To get the deal, you have to clip the $30 off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

When we reviewed the 2TB Crucial BX500 last April, we gave it four out of five stars. “The BX500 is subjectively as fast as anything out there until it runs out of cache. That’s likely to be a rare occurrence for the average user,” we said.

The BX500 also earned an honorable mention in the best budget SSD section of our round-up of the best SSDs.

The BX500 is a 2.5-inch SATA III QLC SSD, which means it won’t be as fast as an NVMe, but it’s still miles ahead of hard drive performance. At 2TB, it’s also a very high capacity drive that can easily house your documents, photos, videos, and more.

Micron, which owns the Crucial brand, says you can expect sequential read speeds up to 540 megabytes per second and sequential write speeds up to 500MB/s. In our tests, the BX500 easily hit those marks and even surpassed them a smidge.

If you need a whole lot of SSD storage at a good price, then this drive is well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Crucial BX500 for $150 at Amazon.]