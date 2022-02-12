Valentine’s Sale: Learn how to code with Python, JavaScript, and more for under $20

Professional programmers earn decent wages. Salaries do vary from state to state and are dependent on other factors, but it is possible for a talented coder to make about $100k per year. Ready to explore a future in this field? Then the Ultimate Programming Bundle, offered at a discount during our Valentine’s Day Sale, is a low-risk way to get started.

This web-based training package is ideal for people with little to no experience who want to learn how to code without having to commit to an expensive college schedule. It features three courses, each of which is accessible for a full year, that introduce students to JavaScript, Python, and database development. They’ll learn the foundations, gain confidence, and be primed to take on more advanced educational opportunities upon completion.

The courses in The Ultimate Programming Bundle are facilitated by Alpha Academy, a highly rated and respected source for online learning. And they’re CPD Accredited too, which means they’ll look good on your resume to prospective employers. For those two reasons alone, this package is well worth what it costs. And that’s especially true right now since you can get it for just $17.84 — a savings of 15 percent off our already discounted price — with code VDAY2022.

The Ultimate Programming Bundle – $17.84 with code VDAY2022

See Deal

Prices subject to change.