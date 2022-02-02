Update your gaming rig with this 1440p LG monitor for just $397

If you’re looking to update your gaming rig, but can’t get the graphics card you want or it’s simply beyond your budget, try a higher quality display instead. Amazon is currently selling an LG 32-inch 1440p high refresh rate display for $397. That’s $100 off the most recent price and just $10 higher than the all-time low.

This display is an excellent upgrade for anyone who has a card capable of 1440p. It has a maximum 165Hz refresh rate, though LG says you can overclock it to 180Hz. It also supports AMD FreeSync, meaning you can sync it up with compatible AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. The end result will be buttery smooth frame rates with reduced to no screen tearing. The monitor also has a 1 millisecond response time.

LG also equipped this monitor with HDR10. This should improve the color quality of this display to some degree. The monitor doesn’t hit the 1000 nits we’d expect for the HDR you get in most TVs–instead it maxes out at 350. It does have a very good color fidelity, though, at 98 percent of DCI-P3.

This is a really nice display and right now you can get it at a great price.

[Today’s deal: LG 32GP850-B for $397 on Amazon.]