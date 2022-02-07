This $700 portable 4K touchscreen monitor is on sale for just $290

As far as productivity goes, two computer screens are better than one. But that’s not always going to be a practical solution, particularly if you use mobile devices. Which is why we’re pleased as punch to highlight the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor — And especially this week since it’s on sale for 58 percent off the MSRP.

The Desklab is a 4K monitor that weighs just 1.3lbs and packs easily so it’ll go anywhere you do. When you need a little extra real estate on your desktop, you simply connect the Desklab to your device and get to work. It’s plug and play so you won’t have to waste time setting it up, and it features universal compatibility too so it’ll work with any laptop, computer, phone, or tablet.

It’s an ideal solution for students, freelancers, or anyone who works on the road. And it’s affordable too. That’s because you can get the 4K version of the Desklab Touchscreen Monitor today for only $289.99, a savings of over $400 off the regular price.

