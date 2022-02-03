This $18 Anker surge protector packs an obscene amount of outlets

We all need a few extra outlets to keep our PC and its accoutrements running, but this is ridiculous… ridiculously awesome that is! Anker (through Amazon) is selling a 12-outlet power strip and surge protector for $18.69. That’s close to $10 off the usual price and an excellent all around value.

This power strip has a six foot cord to easily reach all those electronics that can’t use a wall outlet. The power strip is capable of a cumulative 1,875 watts of output. It also has two 4,000-joule surge protectors to protect electronics against damage when the power goes out.

Anker loaded the power strip with an automatic shut off should it get overloaded. The power strip can also stand up to heat with a flame retardant casing that has a flashpoint of 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit.

It has two mount points in the back if you’d like to hang it on a wall and the power cord has a flat plug to make it fit into an outlet behind a desk or other piece of furniture more easily.

Overall, it looks like a pretty solid power strip that also comes with an 18-month warranty and a $300,000 connected equipment warranty.

If you need to keep the power going at a good price, this surge protector is worth considering.

[Today’s deal: Anker 12-outlet power strip for $18.69 at Amazon.]