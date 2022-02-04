Watch the Super Bowl in style on this 58-inch 4K Vizio TV for $398

Football’s annual showdown is just 10 days away. If you’ve been thinking of getting a new TV for the Super Bowl, Walmart has the deal for you. The big box retailer is selling a 58-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV for just $398. That’s $130 off the sticker price.

The Vizio V585-J01 has an excellent array of features such as built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, which allows you to send all kinds of content from your phone to your TV. This includes YouTube videos, iTunes, Apple TV+ shows and movies, Netflix, and more. The TV also integrates with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. That means you can view compatible video doorbells, security cameras, and more.

Vizio says this TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, but we couldn’t find the max brightness specification. The reviews we saw online, however, suggested that this isn’t a true HDR TV that hits 1,000 nits brightness. Those HDR features may still improve the overall picture, but not to the extent a brighter TV would. It also features all the various streaming apps you’re looking for such as Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, YouTube, and more.

The V585-J01 is a nice smart TV available right now for a very good price.

