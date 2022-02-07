Stock up on flash drives and SD cards in this today-only Amazon sale

If you need a bunch of external storage at a good price, Amazon’s got you covered today. The online retailer has a one-day sale on PNY storage including microSD cards, thumb drives, SD cards, and more. The sale prices end just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time. Here are the items we really liked:

First up, we have the PNY 512GB Pro Elite microSD card for $55. That’s down from the usual $90. That’s a good price for a microSD card of this capacity. This particular card is a Class 10, U3, V30 card, which are speed classes, meaning it has read speeds up to 100 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. A card like this is ideal for 4K photography and video capture.

Next up, we have a five pack of 64GB PNY Attache 3 flash drives for $22. These are USB 2.0 drives, so you’re not buying them for the speed, but it’s always handy to have portable storage on-the-go for when you need to give people copies of a file or just store essential files you don’t want on your laptop.

Finally, we’ve got the stupendous 1TB PNY Pro Elite flash drive for $110. That’s down from $140. This flash drive has a read speed of 400 megabytes per second, which is nice but it’s not super speedy. That said, you’re likely not buying this for the speed. You’re buying this because, for whatever reason, you need to carry 200,000 songs in your pocket.

[Today’s deal: One-day PNY storage sale at Amazon.]