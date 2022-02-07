Amazon’s upgraded Kindle Paperwhite just got its first huge price cut

Amazon released a fantastic new Kindle Paperwhite in late 2021 and right now it’s available for $45 less than usual. The online retailer has cut the price of the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition to $145, which is down from $190.

We reviewed the new Paperwhite in December and gave it four out of five stars. According to the review, we said the device delivers “a luxurious reading experience.” The screen is bigger with a higher-resolution and the “improved front light makes it an extremely appealing e-reader.”

The new Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display as opposed to the 6-inch display on the previous version. The size is about all that’s changed, but the rest of the display’s features were already solid, including a 300 pixels-per-inch density and a 16-level grayscale.

As this is the new “Signature Edition,” it features a ton of storage at 32GB–the same as the top level Paperwhite in the previous version. The new model also adds wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light, so you don’t have to manually change the brightness.

Amazon has equipped the Paperwhite with a USB-C port as opposed to a USB-A for those times when you want to charge with a wire.

This is an excellent version of a quality e-reader. You don’t want to miss out on this deal.

[Today’s deal: 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $145 at Amazon.]