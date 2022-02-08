Speed up your PC with our favorite 1TB SSD for $79

It’s a good day to get an extra terabyte of storage for your laptop or desktop. Sky Hynix is selling the 1TB Gold S31 2.5-inch SSD on Amazon for $79.04. That’s about $3 higher than the all-time low and the best price since the holidays.

We picked the Gold S31 as the best SSD for most people because of the price and performance. It’s one of the fastest SATA SSDs we’ve ever tested. If you’re already rocking a NVMe drive and your laptop has a 2.5-inch drive bay, this is a great way to add more storage to your computer. Desktop owners can also do the same thing if they have a spare SATA slot and a spot to stick it inside the case.

In our review of the Gold S31, we gave it 4.5 stars. SK Hynix says you can expect sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second and write speeds up to 525 MB/s. When we tested the 1TB model, the write speeds were a tad slower than advertised but the read speeds were bang on.

If you need extra storage or a new primary storage option, this 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 is an excellent buy.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 for $79.04 at Amazon.]