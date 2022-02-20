Transfer data between PC’s, make backups, and erase old hard drives with this $35 bundle

Upgrading to a new computer? Sounds exciting. Until, that is, you have to migrate all your files from your old PC, which rarely works as it should. And that’s precisely why everyone needs the PC Transfer Kit Bundle — and especially today since it’s on sale for $34.99.

The PC Transfer Kit Bundle includes non-expiring licenses to three popular apps:

PCmover Professional

DiskImage

SafeImage

Combined, these apps cover you completely when you replace an existing Windows-based PC with a brand new one. PCmover Pro, for instance, easily transfers everything from your old system to your new one. DiskImage creates a digital snapshot of your file system so you can restore it easily. And, finally, SafeImage completely removes everything from your old PC so you can discard it without risking security.

And these apps come highly regarded, so there’s a good chance you’ll appreciate them too. PCmover Pro, for instance, has earned 4 out of 5 stars through over 2,000 reviews on Amazon. And people who have purchased this specific bundle love it for its simple GUI and affordability, making it a great buy particularly if you plan to upgrade to a new computer in the short term.

